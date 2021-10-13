ELKTON — Donald "Donnie" R. Gill Jr. of Elkton, MD, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Donnie was born on July 15, 1953 in West Grove, PA to Margaret (Mattson) Gill and the late Donald R. Gill Sr.
Donnie worked as a custodian for the Avon Grove School District and retired in 2007. He enjoyed all sports but especially wrestling and Nascar. Donnie was also a member of the Elkton Moose Lodge #851.
Donnie is survived by his mother, Margaret Gill of Elkton, MD; sisters: Rose Lowe of Worton, MD, Pat Reed of Fair Hill, MD, Donna Duffy of Seattle, WA; aunts: Anna Dixon of OH, Joyce Rock of PA; 5 nieces; 5 nephews; 18 great nieces and nephews; 1 great-great niece; and 1 great-great nephew. In addition to his father, Donald Sr., Donnie is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Gill; sister, Mary Ellen Gill, grandparents, Tom & Margaret Mattson and Tom & Beatrice Gill; nephew, Nathan Cook; and brother-in-laws: Bud Reed and Dave Duffy.
A celebration of Donnie's life will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711 where family and friends may start visiting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held immediately after at New London Methodist Cemetery in New London, PA. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Gill, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.