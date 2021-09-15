ELKTON, MD — Donald Reese "Donnie" Roberts, age 77, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Born in Exeter, NH, on August 11, 1944, he was the son of the late Richard, Sr., and Dorothy Hoover Roberts.
Mr. Roberts had been a custodian for Cecil County Public Schools. He was a proud member of Baldwin United Methodist Church, Elk Mills, MD. Mr. Roberts loved yard work and decorating his yard for every holiday.
Survivors include his siblings, Dickie W. Roberts, Jr. (Robin), Elkton, MD, Raymond B. Roberts (Mildred), Newark, DE, and Beverly J. Carroll (Carlton), Elkton, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Baldwin United Methodist Church, 756 Elk Mills Road, P.O. Box 12, Elk Mills, MD 21920, where visitation will begin at 12 Noon. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the above address.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.