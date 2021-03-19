ALTON, VA — Donald “Donnie” Phillip Steuernagle, Jr. of Alton, VA passed away March 15, 2021. He was born in Baltimore, MD on September 17, 1957 and was 63 years of age. He was the son of Mary Jarrell Steuernagle and the late Donald Phillip, Sr.
He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Donald “Donnie” Phillip Steuernagle, Jr. is survived by:
His Mother, Mary Jarrell Steuernagle of Northeast, MD
Two Sisters, Becky Mayberry and husband John of Alton
Susan Reasons and husband Bob of Northeast, MD
Brothers, David Lawrence Seuernagle and wife Karen of Northeast, MD
Lonnie Edward Steuernagle of Alton
Michael Scott Steuernagle and wife Candance of Oxford, PA
Host of Nieces and Nephews
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For memorials, please consider the Good Samaritan, 815 North Main St, South Boston, VA 24592.
Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com.
Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
