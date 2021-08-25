ELKTON, MD — Donald Lester Andrews, Jr. "Les", age 59, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. Born in Elkton on September 1st, 1961, he was the son of Donald, Sr. and Ina L. Andrews, Elkton, MD.
Mr. Andrews was a graduate of Elkton High School '79, and studied at Cecil College and Wilmington University, where he continued his baseball career. He sold cars at Anchor Buick Pontiac, then as a distribution manager for USCO and Kohl's, before his bout with cancer began.
Mr. Andrews had an infectious personality - a charismatic leader, a social butterfly, and hospitable entertainer, who never told the same story twice. He was a jack-of-all trades, a true American Dad, and a devoted husband.
Mr. Andrews seemed to know something about everything, and knew it all about baseball - thanks to his Mom & Dad. He was a member of the 1974 Elkton Little League State Championship team, and a longtime Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Kristina "Kris", and children; Kelsie Louise, and Casey Lloyd Andrews, both of Elkton, MD.
Mr. Andrews was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Lee Andrews, and grandparents, Mitchell, Sr. and Verna Lloyd, and Helen Cloud Gilpin.
Memorial service will be held at 12 noon, Friday, August 27th, at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10AM. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance or to Elkton United Methodist Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
