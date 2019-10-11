NORTH EAST — Donald John Fieldhouse, 93, of North East, MD, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, on November 18, 1925, he was the son of the late Virgil E. and Elva M. Fieldhouse. He grew up on the family farm, Fieldhouse Fruit Farm, with his siblings Gerald, Virginia, David, and Eleanor. Don served his country proudly during World War II as a Corporal in the U.S. Army Co. B 1270 Engineer Combat stationed in Rhineland and Central Germany.
After coming home from the war, he went to the University of Wisconsin where he got his Master’s Degree. In 1949, he married his sweetheart, Dona. After graduating, they moved to Delaware with their three kids, all under four, the fourth daughter born in Delaware. They moved to Delaware for a job at the University of Delaware, where Don taught as a professor in the field of Agricultural until he retired. Upon retirement, they moved to Cecil County, MD, ready to enjoy a more rural home like their roots in Wisconsin.
Don loved walking in the woods they lived in with his dogs. He was very involved with the churches to which he belonged, Newark Methodist and North East United Methodist. He did volunteer work with many organizations, including Hospice, The Gideons, and Prison Ministry. He touched many lives with his strong faith.
Don loved being with family and took great pride in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was an honest, loving, and smart man who will be very much missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Dona Danhouser Fieldhouse; four daughters, Diane M. Borgia (Tom) of North East, MD, Deborah Mattioni (Joseph) of PA, Denise Sarsfield (Mike) of North East, MD, and Doris Andersen (Ellis) of North East, MD; seven grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice, especially Jamie and Carol for their compassionate care. Also thank you to Don’s special caregivers, his four daughters, their spouses, his granddaughter, Candena and husband Daniel Mahala and Noemi Rollo.
A funeral service will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the North East United Methodist Church, 308 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour before service.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneral home.com
