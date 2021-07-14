NORTH EAST, MD — Donald Haffner, age 79, of North East, MD, passed away on July 11, 2021. He was born on August 12, 1941 in Bronx, New York to the late George Bernard Haffner and Ruth (Bartlett) Haffner.
Don attended Lake Ronkonkoma High School in Long Island, New York. In 1961, he became a Journeyman Plumber. Don moved from Long Island, New York in 1970 to Port Deposit, MD to work at Peach Bottom Powerplant. He purchased a farm in Rising Sun, MD growing his own crops and raised various farm animals. Don started Don Haffner Plumbing, Welding, and Mechanical Contractors in 1978, later added a septic company in the 1990’s. He retired in 2003, keeping the septic company going until 2017.
Don was very patriotic and loved America, he was the president of Rising Sun Little League Association during the 1980’s. He was a member of the American Legion and the Plumbers Union Local 775 in Bohemia, New York. He loved the New York Yankee baseball team and was always sure to watch their games.
Donald is survived by his three daughters: Kathy Rando and her husband, Bobby of Rising Sun, MD, Donna DiNicola and her husband, Bill of Hockessin, DE, and Darnelle Simmons and her husband, Jason of The Woodlands, Texas; and four grandchildren: Vincent Rando, Marcus Rando, Oliva DiNicola and Adelina DiNicola.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM at Brookview Cemetery, in Rising Sun, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to “American Legion Post 194” or “The Cecil County Animal Services” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
