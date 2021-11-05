NORTH EAST, MD — Donald Hughes Truitt, Sr., age 88, of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD, on November 24, 1932, he was the son of the late Linton F., Sr. and Lucy Betherd Truitt.
Mr. Truitt retired from the DuPont Company, where he was a laboratory technician. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a proud member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East. Mr. Truitt won close to 100 medals in the Maryland and Delaware Senior Olympics. He was a Little League coach, treasurer for North East High School Band, and a member of the PTA. Mr. Truitt had played on the first high school football team for Elkton High School and enjoyed playing recreational softball.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Janet Carter Truitt; four children; two grandchildren; and his twin sister, Dorothy Tolmie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East.
