RISING SUN — Donald Gene Ewing, Sr. “Mickey”, age 79 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Mickey was born on February 14, 1940 in Frostburg, MD to the late Sherman Everett Ewing and Anna May (Miller) Ewing.
Mickey was a concrete contractor for 50 long, hardworking years. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren and always attending their sporting events, including: baseball, football and wrestling. He also loved mowing the grass at the home that he built and loved so much. Mickey was very involved in breeding and raising thoroughbred horses.
Mickey is survived by his daughters: Sheryl Combs and her husband, Joseph, Brenda Ford, Denise Guenther and her husband, Daniel; mother of his children and life long friend, Hazel Ewing; grandchildren: Donald Ewing, III, Michael Ivey, Alfred Ford, II, Matthew Combs, Dawn Ewing, Danyel Ewing, Madison Ewing, Mason Ewing, Olivia Guenther; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Gilbert “Bud” Ewing; sister, Virginia “Ginny” Ewing; many nieces and nephews; and life long friends.
In addition to his parents, Mickey was preceded in death by his son, Donald Gene Ewing, Jr.; grandchild, Brandon Ewing; brother, William “Sonny” Ewing; and sisters: June Ford and Irene Edwards.
A celebration of Mickey’s life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at R.T Foard Funeral Home P.A.,111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A visitation will be held one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to “Alzheimer’s Association” and sent in care of R.T Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box, 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
