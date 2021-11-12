NEWARK, DE — Donald F. Morgan of Newark Delaware passed away on Monday, November 8, at Coral Springs Healthcare and Rehab Center near Prices Corner. He was 96.
Don, who was born in Philadelphia on December 20, 1924, taught English, theater and speech for more than three decades at Conrad, Wilmington, Newark and Glasgow high schools and directed over 50 theatrical productions. He also was a much sought-after tenor soloist and performed with the Wilmington Opera Company, the University of Delaware chorale and other regional musical organizations. For many years, he was a professional soloist with the choir at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Wilmington.
A veteran of World War II, Don served in the Pacific aboard the aircraft carrier USS Altamaha. After the war he earned a degree with majors in music, speech and drama at Marshall University in Huntington, W.V. He taught at high schools in Milton and Bramwell, West Virginia before coming to Delaware in the 1950s. He later earned his master's degree and completed an additional 30 credit hours of post-master's coursework in speech and theater at the University of Delaware. After his retirement, Don joined a program through Cecil Community College in Maryland where he tutored students and helped inmates at the Cecil County Detention Center attain their GEDs.
Don was a man of many interests and was a longtime University of Delaware football fan and a lifelong supporter of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Don is survived by his wife, Dolores, of Newark; sons Michael, of Wilmington, Timothy and his wife, Deborah, of Roanoke, Va,, Brian and his wife, Anita, of Arnold, Md. as well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his stepson, Mark Chura and his wife, Christine, of Lewes, Delaware, his stepdaughter Cheryl Spicer and her husband, Dennis, of Newark, and four stepgrandchildren. His first wife, Lena, predeceased him in 1999.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 10-11 a.m. at the R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE on Tuesday, November 23, followed by a brief service at 11 a.m. Internment will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Veterans of Foreign Wars" and/or "The Delaware Institute for the Arts in Education" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
