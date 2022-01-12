ELKTON — Donald Edward "Don" Comegys passed away from natural causes in Elkton, MD on December 31, 2021. He was 69 years old.
Born on June 21, 1952, Don graduated from North East High School. He was a lifelong resident of Cecil County, and was well known for his historical knowledge of the area, particularly his passion for waterfowl decoys and his familiarity with the decoy makers of the upper Chesapeake Bay.
Don had a fun sense of humor and a big, recognizable laugh. He was possessed of a generous and giving nature, and believed in helping others whenever possible. An excellent cook and lover of good food, Don was a thoughtful host who enjoyed preparing delicious meals for others. He also found great joy in the beauty of nature, and loved being outdoors. Spending time on the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, crabbing, fishing, hunting, and observing wildlife were some of his favorite hobbies. Don was extremely fond of animals, and had many well-loved pets over the years. His granddaughters called him "Hop-hop," a nickname Don answered to proudly. He treasured time spent with his friends and relatives, and he will be greatly missed.
Don is survived by his daughter, Lori (Andrew) Schmidt, and his granddaughters, Ana and Helena Schmidt. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. Comegys and Dorothea Murphy Comegys Borden Hines. A private graveside service for Don was held at Charlestown Cemetery on January 7, 2022.
Expressions of condolence can be sent to Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main Street in North East, Maryland. www.crouchfuneralhome.com
