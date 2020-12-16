ELKTON, MD — Donald Earl Crone, age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Born in York, PA, on November 6, 1940, he was the son of the late Earl D. and Laura Simmons Crone.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Crone was a social worker and retired from the Perry Point Veterans Administration Hospital, Perry Point, MD. He loved attending his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. Mr. Crone was an avid reader and enjoyed golfing, traveling, exercising, running, and his special canine companion, Winston.
Survivors include his children, Tammy Rieger and husband, Edward, Pennsville, NJ, and David Crone and wife, Tara Manzi, Bear, DE; grandchildren, Colin, Mackenzie, Erin, Bailey, Peyton, and Regan; and siblings, Michael Crone and Carol Miller.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Crone was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Shelby J. Crone; and brother, Barry Crone.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cecil County Community Services Foundation—Cecil County Animal Services, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.