OXFORD, PA — Donald “Don” Arthur Barrow, age 83, of Oxford, PA passed away at home on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Newark, DE on October 8, 1937 to the late William Augustus Barrow and Hazel (Brown) Barrow.
Don is survived by his daughter, Wendy Culberson and her husband, Tom; granddaughter, Jessica Pinkerton and her husband, Tim; and two great grandchildren: Summer and Elissa.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don’s honor may be made payable to “Amedisys Foundation” and send in care of R.T Foard and Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
