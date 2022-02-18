NORTH EAST, MD — Donald "Don" Charles Archer of North East, MD, age 88, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was born in Akron, OH on September 15, 1933 to the late Floyd Hiaram Archer and Jacquelyn Emily (Lindsay-Christensen) Archer.
Don worked on boats most of his life, repairing and restoring them. He loved being on the water, from local water ways to the ocean where he enjoyed deep sea fishing. Don was a member of AA since 1960, was a sponsor to many people in his lifetime, and still attended meetings 3 times a week. He was passionate about helping people, especially those who were struggling with addiction; having been an educator in a pilot program that taught marine repair to people overcoming heroin addiction, and helped them with job placement after they completed the program. Don like to travel with his wife, Faith, often traveling from Maryland to Florida in their camper. He liked music (his favorite singer was Al Jolson) and signing, having sung in a Barber Shop quartet in his youth. Don found his greatest joy in spending time with his family.
Don is survived by his two children: Donna Archer-Holmes and Donald "Briggs" Archer; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry Archer. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Faith Emmerich Archer; daughter, Vickie Snyder and son, Kenneth Archer.
Services for Don will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
