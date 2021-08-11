ELKTON, MD — Dona Marie Yates, age 60, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. Born in Elkton on January 19, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Don F., Sr., and Helen Ellwood Dunlap.
Mrs. Yates was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed making home-cooked meals.
Survivors include her children, Justin T. Yates, Elkton, MD, and Joshua R. Yates (Alexandria), North East, MD; step-children, Evans R. Yates, Jr., Elkton, MD, and Michelle Brooks, North East, MD; grandchildren, Justin T. Yates, II, Jeffrey B. Yates, Jorja M. Yates, Layla M. Yates, and Blake E. Yates; and siblings, Don F. Dunlap, Jr. (Sandy), Elkton, MD, Kimberly H. Dunlap, Rising Sun, MD, and Brian K. Dunlap, Elkton, MD.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Yates was preceded in death by her loving husband of 17 years, Evans Ray Yates.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CASA of Cecil County, 126 E. High Street, Suite 3, Elkton, MD 21921.
