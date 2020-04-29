PERRYVILLE — Don Leroy Matthews, age 80, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born October 9, 1939 in Michigan he was the son of the late Fred and Mildred Marchum Matthews.
Mr. Matthews is survived by his brother, Frederick Matthews, sister, Helen Mason, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Matthews.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the staff of the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center and the Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care provided to Don.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
