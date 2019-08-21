NORTH EAST — Dominic Petrilli, 81 of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on December 20, 1937, he was the son of the late Loreto and Josephine (DiTomaso) Petrilli.
He is survived by daughters: Christine Snider of Rising Sun, MD and Loretta Petrilli of North East, MD; and 2 granddaughters.
Services are private.
