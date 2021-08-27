POTTSTOWN, PA — Dolores Cavanaugh peacefully entered eternity on August 23, 2021.
Dolores grew up in Perryville MD, attending Perryville schools until graduation. After Dolores married Ken Cavanaugh in 1969, she moved to Pottstown PA, living there for the rest of her life
Dolores loved animals and used that love to benefit pets and their owners for forty years at Sanatoga Animal Hospital. Dolores enjoyed bowling many years in the Wednesday Morning Seniors League at Limerick Bowl. Dee was also fond of playing Bingo and going to car shows in her 1957 Chevrolet.
Dolores is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ken, her son Mike, her sisters Mary Jo Waddell, Holly Merchant, Betty Smeltzer, Nancy Trego, Jessie McKinney, her brother Stevie Merchant, her special cousin Nana (Nancy) Barr, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Jim and Doris Thomas, her Aunt Ruth Trego, her sister Roberta (Punk) Merchant, and brothers Norman McCann and Junior Merchant.
Service will be held at 11 A.M. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 East High Street, Pottstown PA on August 30, 2021. A viewing will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11A.M. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 701 Farmington Avenue, Pottstown PA.
Flowers are welcome or if preferred, donations in her name can be made to Perryville United Methodist Church, 301 Susquehanna Avenue, Perryville MD, or to Ryerss Farm for Aged Equines, 1710 Ridge Road, Pottstown PA.
Warker~Troutman Funeral Home Inc. is honored to serve the Cavanaugh family.
To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Cavanaugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.