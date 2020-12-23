NORTH EAST — In Loving Memory
1-2-57 to 12-15-20
Dolly Elaine Moore, age 63, of North East, Maryland, died December 15, 2020.
Dolly was born in Jackson, MI on January 2, 1957, the daughter of Orval Victor and Ruth (Brown) Baker. She married David E. Moore in North East, Maryland on January 13, 1990.
Dolly was a devoted wife, singer, and Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. She attended the Truth and Life Center for 30 years. She also attended Atlanta West and More Life Tabernacle.
She is survived by her husband, David Moore; Roy Baker of Jackson, three sisters-in-law, Kimberly (Dave) Fenner of Oscoda, Jennifer (Rudy) Starr of Ortonville, Heather (Tim) Kersey; four stepbrothers, Bill Vowels, Kenny Vowels (Bonie), Roger Vowels, Bob (Sharon) Vowels; brother-in-law Mike Brown; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Dolly is preceded in death by her father Orval Baker; Stepfather Oscar Vowels; brother Stephen; sister-in-law Dow Baker; stepsister-in-law Kay.
In lieu of flowers, those who feel compelled to honor her memory may make a donation to The Legacy Fund at Truth and Life Center, 256 Blue Heron Rd., Dover, DE 19904. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Truth and Life Center in North East, after COVID-19 restrictions are removed.
