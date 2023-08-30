ELKTON, MD — Dixie Marie Slone, aged 85, of Elkton, MD, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023. She was born in Teaberry, KY, on December 7, 1937, to the late John D. and Millie Hamilton.
Dixie's legacy is woven with dedication, kindness, and a deep love for her family and community. She served as the Food Service Manager at Cecil County Public Schools before retiring, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of countless students. A woman of faith, she was an active member of Ward Hill Baptist Church in Warwick, MD, and dedicated four decades to teaching Sunday school at Baptist Bible Church. Her culinary talents were renowned, and she delighted in preparing traditional holiday meals that brought joy to her family's gatherings.
With a heart rooted in the soil, Dixie found solace in her garden, and her skilled hands brought intricate beauty to embroidery. Her love for the Bible was evident in her daily readings, and she found comfort in the melodies of Gospel music. Dixie's thrifty spirit led her to Boscov's, where she reveled in finding the best deals while shopping.
Dixie is survived by her three children: Nathan Slone, Karen Lofthouse and her husband, Earl, and Brenda Ennis. Her legacy continues through her six grandchildren: Brooke LeBrun, Jonathan Slone, Marc Slone, Edward Lofthouse, Brittany Slone, and Jessica Kirby, as well as her eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Carter Hamilton, and two sisters: Eva Voshell and Rosie Brown.
In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert C. Slone, and ten cherished brothers and sisters.
A celebration of Dixie's life will take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 12:00 PM at New Bridge Baptist Church, located at 32 Wyatt Lane, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Family and friends are invited to begin visiting at 10:30 AM. The burial will follow at New Bridge Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
