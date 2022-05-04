BEVERLY, WV — Mrs. Dianna Lynn Turman Strader age 66, a resident of Beverly, WV, passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022 at home of an apparent heart attack. Death was unexpected.
She was born December 17, 1955 in Williamsburg, VA, the daughter of Lorrene and Earl Turman. Grew up in Port Deposit, MD and graduated from Perryville High School in 1973. She married Robert Strader, March 12, 1988 at the Hopewell Methodist Church in Port Deposit, MD.
Survived by her husband of 34 years, brother; Jim Turman and wife Kim Turman of Batavia, NY, nieces; Jamie and Jessica Turman, Step-daughter; Kim Strader of Front Royal, VA, step-son; Eric Strader of Myrtle Beach, SC, cousin Janice Weeks and husband Larry of Salem, VA, and her favorite cat; Maggie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father; Harold Plude.
Dianna served as Administrative Officer in the personnel office of the FDIC in Washington D.C., in 2000 she took an early retirement after 25 years of government employment. Dianna was a very outgoing and loving person and had many friends. She loved taking cruises with her girlfriends. For many years she served as a volunteer at the Davis Medical Center in Elkins, WV. Dianna loved quilting and made many quilts throughout the years. She loved to play golf and scored a whole in one. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Per Dianna's request cremation will be honored. Interment of her cremains will be at a later date in the Fraternal Cemetery in Belington. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Randolph County Humane Society 195 Weese street Elkins, WV 26241. Condolences can be made to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com The Talbott Funeral Home in Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Dianna Lynn Turman Strader.
