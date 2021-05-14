PORT DEPOSIT — Diane Crothers DuBree, 61 years, Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD.
Daughter of Barbara Shepherd Crothers of North East, MD, and the late Wesley Gifford Crothers; wife of Lawrence K. DuBree; mother of Kelly Ann McKay and Troy Gifford DuBree.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
