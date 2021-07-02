PORT DEPOSIT — Diane Crothers DuBree, 61 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born November 18, 1959 in Easton, MD, she was the daughter of Barbara Shepherd Crothers of North East, MD, and the late Wesley Gifford Crothers.
Diane was a member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Perryville, MD, and was formerly employed as a Dental Assistant by the V.A. Medical Healthcare System of Perry Point, MD. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Shepherd Crothers of North East, MD; husband Lawrence K. DuBree of Port Deposit, MD; daughter, Kelly Ann McKay (Brett Wilson); son, Troy Gifford DuBree (Brooke); grandson, Colton Wilson; brothers, Robert Crothers (Kimberly), Richard Crothers (Deborah), Michael Crothers (Laurie), David Crothers (Sandi); and sister, Karen Bowe (Robert).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Catholic School in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A Mass of Christian Burial has been scheduled for Saturday, July 10, 2021, 11:30 AM, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, 10 AM until 11:30 AM, at the church prior to the Mass. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
