PORT DEPOSIT — Diana Lynn Rhoades, (known as “Skip” by family and close friends), 72, of Port Deposit, MD, died peacefully at 10:29 AM on Sunday, January 24, 2021 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born September 22, 1948 in Hickory, NC, to Gerdine and Helen Presnell. She married Charles E. Rhoades on December 1, 1965. Charles and Diana just celebrated their 55 year wedding anniversary prior to her illness.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Connie Shelley of Newark, DE, Charlene Notarcola and her husband, Mark, who held a special place in her heart, of Port Deposit, MD, Charles Rhoades, Jr. (Trudyann) of Glen Burnie, MD, two sisters, Angela Alley (Roger) and Carolyn Lane (Jerry), and one brother, G. Robert Presnell of Colora.
She is also by 5 grandchildren; Anthony and Aaron Kelson of Delaware and Andrew, Ashley and Chloe of Maryland; and10 great grandchildren.
Diana is predeceased by two sisters, Sandra Evans and Geraldine (Toodle) Easton and an infant brother, Michael Vance Presnell.
Diana enjoyed spending time with family, going to yard sales on weekends, sewing and crafting. She enjoyed conversations with friends.
The family would like to thank Judy Tarquini for all her help during Skips final days.
At Diana’s request there will be no funeral service. Donations in Diana’s memory can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
