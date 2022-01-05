CONOWINGO — Dewey Ray Spurlin, Sr., 74 years, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021. Born October 21, 1947, in Ennice, NC, he was the son of the late Elmer Ray and Nellie Estie (Dancy) Spurlin.
Dewey was dearly loved by his surviving wife of 53 years, Betty L. (Tramell) Spurlin of Conowingo, MD; daughter, Mary Lou (Spurlin) Cheek of Fawn Grove, PA; sons, Dewey Ray Spurlin, Jr., of Perryville, MD, and Ronnie Allen Spurlin of Elkton, MD; his pride and joys, his six grandchildren, Shannen N. Cheek of Lebanon, PA, Christopher O. Cheek Jr, of Fawn Grove, PA, Alyssa Morgan of Aberdeen, MD, Savannah R. Spurlin of Perryville, MD, Mason A. and Vincent R. Spurlin of Elkton, MD; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah G. and Carson A. Bugg of Lebanon, PA, and Everly Rose Cheek of Fawn Grove, PA; sisters, Annie Calvin, Eva Harris, Vicky Bohus, and Judy Fisher; brother, Kenneth Spurlin; and many dear family members and friends that were very special to him.
In addition to his parents, Dewey was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Edwards, and brother, Keith D. Spurlin.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Amedisys Hospice Foundation or the American Cancer Society in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, January 7, 2022, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, 2 PM until 4 PM, second visitation, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Reverend Mark Rudd of the Trinity Freewill Baptist Church of Darlington, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.