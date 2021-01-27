ABERDEEN — Dewey Clinton Simmons Jr. (Bud), 68 of Aberdeen, MD, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD following a hard-fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD on November 20, 1952, he was the son of the late Dewey C. Simmons Sr. and Bessie (Chalone) Simmons.
Dewey loved the outdoors and was an avid backpacker, sailor, scuba diver, runner, skier, and biker. He proudly served as a Paramedic and Dispatcher for Kirk Army Health Clinic (APG), and as a Volunteer Firefighter and Paramedic with the Aberdeen Fire and Ambulance Department. He was an amazing father and grandfather who has inspired countless adventures for many who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter Jessica Simmons Zebley, her partner James Roberts, and granddaughter Ava Zebley of North East, MD; his sister Shirley Goforth of Hot Springs, South Dakota; and his sister-in-law Kathy (Sims) Simmons of Earleville, MD. He was proceeded in death by his parents; brother Gary Simmons; and brother-in-law James Goforth.
Jessica would like to send a special thank you to Kathy Simmons and late Gary Simmons for opening their home and selflessly taking care Dewey for many years. Also, to the staff at Calvert Manor who treated Dewey, Jessica, and Ava like family. She will forever be indebted to the kindness and support they have offered over the past 12 years.
A memorial service will be held this spring overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. Jessica will circulate a public notification, for those who would like to attend, once a date is chosen. In honor of Dewey’s memory, donations may be made in his name to the National MS Society, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
