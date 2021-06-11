PERRYVILLE — Deryl Chaney Sherrard, of Perryville, MD, passed away on June 6, 2021. He was 71. Mr. Sherrard was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Commander Andrew Cameron Sherrard, Jr., and Audrey May Hoffman Sherrard. He was the loving father of Jill Christine Sherrard and her husband Kyle Peter Ulrich of Perryville, MD, grandfather of Madison Christine Sherrard Ulrich and Andrew Christian Sherrard Ulrich, brother of Andrew Cameron Sherrard, III. Mr. Sherrard was a 1968 graduate of Perryville High School. He worked with his father at Aberdeen Mobile Homes, then worked as a Thoroughbred Trainer and Owner. He was a member of the Maryland Horseman’s Association. He enjoyed Billiards and was known for his trick shots. He also was a fan of Hot-Rods. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11:30 AM, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 1811 Hopewell Road, Port Deposit, MD 21904. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Deryl Sherrard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.