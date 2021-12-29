RISING SUN, MD — Dennis Wayne Ragan, age 76 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born in Havre De Grace, MD on September 27, 1945 to the late Fred Samuel Ragan, Sr. and Nancy Jane Ragan.
Dennis (Denny) was a mechanic by trade, he owned and operated Ragan Auto. In his spare time, Denny enjoyed working on cars or "piddling" around in the garage. After retiring, you could find him at Spready Oak or out and about visiting friends and family. He took great pride in his award winning 37' Ford Coupe, which he displayed proudly at many car shows. Denny was very active within the community; he was an active member of the Recycled Teenagers Cruisers Car Club. Above All, Dennis was a very loving and caring person who found his greatest joy when working in the garage and taking care of family (especially his boys, who he cherished and adored when they were babies), friends and many others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Dennis is survived by one son, Gregory Wayne Ragan and his wife, Dena Marie; three brothers: Randy Ragan, Rob Ragan (Staci), Russ Ragan (Shelly); two sisters: Nancy Combs (Jay) and Renee West; five grandchildren: Ryan Gregory Ragan (Brittany), Dylan Robert Ragan (Katelynn), Ethan Dennis Ragan, Mick Frederick Michelman and Gavin James Ragan; three great grandchildren: Dylan, Jr., Jackson and Bentley, and many cousins as well as extended family.
In addition to his parents, Dennis is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Whaling Ragan, his mother Dorothy Ragan and one brother Fred Samuel Ragan, Jr.
Services for Dennis will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Ragan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.