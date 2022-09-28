CONOWINGO, MD — Dennis "Pop Pop" Allen Hungerford (71) of Conowingo, MD passed away on September 19, 2022. Born on July 8, 1951 in Oneonta, NY, he was the son of the late Daniel A. and Mary A. (nee, Wasburn) Hungerford, and the devoted husband of 50 years to Jane Hungerford.
Dennis graduated from Morris High School in Oneonta, NY, Class of 1969. After High School he enlisted in the United States Navy. While in the Navy he attended Engineering School and Naval Nuclear Power School. Dennis served aboard the Destroyer Tender, USS Sierra as a Machinist Mate "A" and was responsible for maintaining the ships propulsion system and keeping it fit for service.
After leaving the service, Dennis joined The Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local #1 and worked as a Master Bricklayer until he retired. Dennis loved tinkering on cars. His family referred to him as a "Junk Yard Dog" because of his frequent trips to the local scrap yard to gather parts for one of his many pet projects. In retirement, Dennis was always on the road. He liked visiting friends near and far. Dennis never met a stranger and seemed to know everyone. His family reports that he put over 300, 000 miles on his well-maintained Pick-Up Truck. But most of all, Dennis was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Eleonore Streeter and Mariel Tremain.
In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by daughter, Kelly M. Willis and her husband Bill of Quarryville, PA; son, Matthew A. Hungerford of Conowingo, MD; grandchildren: Zachary, Jonathan, Bailey, Jacob, Nicholas, Alexander; brothers: Tim Hungerford and his wife Diane of Lawrence, NY, Dale Hungerford and his wife Linda of Richfield Springs, NY and his loyal "grand-dog", Charlie.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Dennis Hungerford will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. Please go to www.rtfoard for service updates.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Hungerford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
