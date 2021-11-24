LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL — Dennis Allen Green, age 80, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, passed away on November 17, 2021. He was born in West Grove, PA on August 22, 1941 to the late John Warren Green and Lillian Rebecca (Kyle) Green.
Dennis was a truck driver for over thirty-five years. He loved car and trucks, especially when working on his own. Dennis always enjoyed a good western, car restoration shows on TV, and country music. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Karen M. Green of Elkton, MD; son, John Warren Green and his wife, Michelle of Rising Sun, MD; two daughters: Theresa Mahan of Bel Air, MD and Ashley Michele Green of Hanover, MD; four grandchildren; one great granddaughter; two brothers: John Roger Green of Nottingham, PA and Richard William Green of Peach Bottom, PA; three sisters: Dolores Sheetz, Doris Crotti, and Dorothy Dubree all of Peach Bottom, PA.
In addition to his parents, Dennis is preceded in death by his son, Dennis Allen Green, Jr; and brother, Warren Eugene Green.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, November 26, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Freemont cemetery. Memorial contributions in honor of Dennis, may be made payable to a charity of your choice and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
