PERRYVILLE — I, Denise Porter, born in Baltimore, Md., went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2021. I was preceded in 2018 by my husband of almost 47 years, Phil. I am thankfully survived by my children Joshua, Amanda France and husband, Jack, Jacob and his partner, Lisa. They blessed me with 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service has been scheduled for Friday, March 5, 2021, 6 pm, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, Md. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, 4 pm until 6 pm, at the funeral home prior to the memorial service. Please join my family for a celebration and provide support and comfort.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army or Tunnel to Towers in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
God didn't promise day without pain, laughter without sorrow, nor sun without rain, but He did promise strength for the day, comfort for the tears, and light for the way. Please keep my family in your prayers. For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, Md.
