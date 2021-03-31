ELKTON — Denise Marie (Wells) Foley, age 65, of Elkton, Md., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born on January 1, 1956, to the late William Henry Wells and Clara Anna (Valentine) Wells. She was born in Delaware County, Pa., and grew up in Clifton Heights before moving to Elkton.
Denise was a very giving person, who loved being surrounded by her friends and family. Denise enjoyed a night out with friends reminiscing on old times or watching an Eagles game with family. Denise was always there for anyone who needed her, she was a caring and compassionate friend. Denise was an active supporter of many charities and causes. Denise’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved very much. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Denise is survived by her two sons: Thomas Foley, III and his wife, Taylor, and Ryan Foley; two grandchildren: Madelyn and Benjamin Foley; two sisters: Patricia O’Brien and Lou Ann Stier; brother, William Wells; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to “American Cancer Society” or “Boys and Girls Club of Cecil County, MD” and send in care of, R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
