ELKTON, MD — Delores Emogene Reeves, age 93, of Elkton, MD, passed away on December 27, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1927 in Verapoca, WV to the late Sam Mack Collins and Margaret Louise (Harmon) Collins.
Delores loved listening to country music. She took great joy in spending time with her family. Delores will always be remembered as loving mother and grandmother.
Delores is survived by her four children: Robert Creasman, Victoria Creasman, Wiley Reeves, Jr. and his wife, Debbie, and Alice Reitz and her husband, Craig; three grandchildren: Stacey Kozminski and her husband, Brian, Wiley Reeves, III and Frank Weiser; three great-grandchildren: Alex, Sydney, and Sophia; two siblings: Sam Collins and Mackie Davis and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Delores is preceded in death by her five siblings: Dallas “Bud” Collins, Doris McCall, Lyla Ray, Louise Rife, and Clinton Collins.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
