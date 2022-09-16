ELKTON, MD — Delores Ann Mars of Elkton, MD, age 81 passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born in Elkton, MD on June 24, 1941 to the late Edward Aro, Sr., and Catherine (Baker) Aro.
A hard worker, Delores was part owner/operator of Mars Music for over 30 years. She had a generous nature and was happy to help anyone that she could. Delores was devoted to her family. She loved to spend time with them and frequently hosted their family gatherings.
Delores is survived by her two children: Cindy Husfelt and Gary Davis (Terry Sue); three grandchildren: Ashley Davis-Collins (Karen), Stephanie Husfelt-Williams (Ranrick) and Bud Proctor; grandson, Denvor; sister, Anna Husfelt; brother Wayne Aro (Sue); sister-in-law, Sandy Aro and beloved dog, Bear.
In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her daughter, Delores Procter; grandson, Matthew Proctor; two brothers: John and Eddie Aro; and brother-in-law Dave Husfelt.
A celebration of Delores' life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 am. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Delores' honor may be made payable to "Saint Jude's Children's Hospital" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Delores Mars as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
