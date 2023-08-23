NORTH EAST — Delores Reynolds Letts, 90 of North East, MD, passed on to the next journey on August 18, 2023 in Baltimore, MD, her temporary home of preparation. Born August 21, 1932, she left us three days shy of her 91, she considered 90 to be enough.
Delores loved her small hometown of North East and her large family and lifelong friends.
She married Corporal Nicholas C. Letts in 1950 in the territory of Anchorage, AK. They traveled the globe via the U.S. Army, always returning to beloved North East.
She had a son Nicholas C. Letts, II (wife, Tracy) in Huntsville, AL and a daughter Misty Letts (wife, Vicki) in Landstuhl, Germany.
Delores worked as a Teachers Aide at North East Elementary until retirement. Her love of the Baltimore Orioles was apparent as well as the beach, music and family time.
She is predeceased by her parents James Duffy and Elizabeth Ferguson Reynolds and 7 brothers and sisters: Charles, Arthur, Henry, Elmer, Frank, Idella and Rachel.
She held all of her nieces and nephews dear and her grandchildren, Nicholas C. Letts, III (wife, Sarah) and Laura Miklas (husband, Josh) and 6 great grandchildren: Allyson, Aubrey, Kathyrn, Ashton, Carter and Atticus were a unique light of her life.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 11:00am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where family and friends may call starting at 10:00am.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
