Delores Fields (Fox)

PERRYVILLE — Delores Fields, 62 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her residence. Born April 11, 1957 in Perryville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Neal and Dorothy Kerr Fox.

Mrs. Fields was formerly employed by Uncle Willey’s Restaurant of Rising Sun, MD. She is survived by sons, Daniel Fields of Perryville, MD, and Robert Fields of Port Deposit, MD; step-sons, Brian Fields of North Carolina and Chris Ramois of California; brother, Thomas Edwards of Colora, MD; and sister, Sandi Johnson Fox of Carpenters Point, MD.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

