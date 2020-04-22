PORT DEPOSIT — Delores C. Bogert (Meyers), age 71, of Port Deposit, MD passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born in Severn, MD to the late Henry and Girlene Meyers. Delores was an extraordinary wife, Mom, Grammy, sister and friend, instantly adored by all who met her.
Delores is survived by her husband of 51 years, Cornelius Bogert; son, Trevor Bogert; daughter Stacy Bogert; daughter, Ashleigh Hickman and her husband Lonnie; grandson, Greg Hickman; and many other beloved family members and friends. Delores is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Henry and James Meyers.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
