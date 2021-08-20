PORT DEPOSIT — Delmar Farmer, 95 years, of Hopewell Road, Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at his residence following a short illness with family by his side. Born December 20, 1925 in Rolandsville, MD, he was the son of the late William Harrison and Elizabeth C. Graybeal Farmer.
Delmar was an owner/operator long-distance truck driver and drove until the age of 79. He was a mentor to many young drivers and was awarded several Million Miles Safe-Driving awards during his career. In his younger years he was a race car driver and an excellent diesel mechanic. Delmar Farmer owner of the infamous 600 Cummins !
Delmar enjoyed retirement and stayed busy each day and ensured his dogs Brownie, Radar, and Lucky were well cared for. He loved to read, watch westerns and baseball games. He also loved to play checkers with his great grandchildren and go to breakfast with friends.
Delmar was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
Delmar was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Lula Earlene Farmer, of Port Deposit, MD; three daughters, Charlotte F. Meck and husband, John, of Port Deposit, MD, Marianne F. Bitner of Port Deposit, MD, Diane Cook and husband, Steve, of Rocklege, FL; grandsons, John Delmar Meck and wife, Carrie, of Perryville, MD, Mark Alan Meck of Port Deposit, MD, and Eric George Hanson and wife, Crysta, of Joppa, MD; great-grandchildren, Alexandra Meck, Cristian Hanson, and Carter Terasawa.
In addition to his parents, Delmar was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Poist Farmer; infant son, Kenneth Elliott Farmer; sister, Inez Irene Moore; and brothers, William Edward Farmer, Herbert Farmer, and Roy Bruce Farmer.
Memorial contributions to be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the memorial service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
