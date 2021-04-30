ELKTON, MD — Dellamae Agnes Harman, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was born on March 8, 1931 in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles and Della Mae (Knopp) Burkins.
Dellamae was an avid reader, who loved reading anything she could get her hands on. She enjoyed watching TV, horse racing, and traveling. Dellamae was a loving mother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Dellamae is survived by her husband, Richard G. Harman; three children: Charles “Mike” M. Robinson, Melanie A. Wiggins, and Patrick A. Robinson; grandchildren, Lindsay B. Robinson, Matthew E. Wiggins, and Emily E. Robinson; son in law, Ed Wiggins; two daughters in laws: Vicki Robinson and Beth Robinson; and sister-in-law, Gayle Burkins.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 from 3:00-5:00 PM. Mass will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalene Mission, 1716 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21015. Burial will follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
