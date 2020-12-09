LEWISBURG, PA — Della Mary Wachter, age 90, a former resident of Hancock, Md., and Hagerstown, Md., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Heritage Springs Memory Care, in Lewisburg, Pa.
Born January 10, 1930, in Hancock, Md., she was the daughter of the late George William and Mary Eva (Spade) Peck; and the wife of Ralph E. “Buddy” Wachter, whom she married on June 18, 1949.
She was a graduate of Hancock High School in 1946; Cecil Community College, in North East, Md., in 1968; and Towson University, in Towson, Md., in 1972, with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education. She received her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Towson University in 1974.
She had worked as a seamstress; a switchboard operator in Hancock in the late 1940’s, and at Union Hospital in Elkton, Md. in the 1960’s; and for twelve years, before her retirement in 1984, she was a kindergarten teacher in Huntingtown, Md. for the Calvert County School System.
She was a member of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, in Hancock, and was active in the Altar Guild, as well as the Interfaith Service Coalition.
She served as a Girl Scout leader in Cecil County, Md., and enjoyed her volunteer work at Loaves and Fishes, in Hancock. She loved gardening and shared her talent with St. Thomas Episcopal Church by donating, planting, and maintaining Iris beds around the church when she was well into her 80’s. She and Ralph enjoyed traveling; visiting all of the 50 United States, all of the Canadian Provinces, and 30 countries throughout the world.
In addition to her husband, Della is survived by two daughters, Mary L. Jones and husband, Norman L., Jr., of Danville, Pa., and grandchildren, Norman L. Jones, lll and wife, Megan, of Milton, Pa., Katie Maloyed and husband, Alan, of Danville, Pa., Adam Jones, of Danville, Nathan Jones and partner, Cecilia Wessel, of Danville, Michael Jones and wife, Kelly, of Bloomsburg, Pa., Nicholas Jones, of Danville, and Hannah Jones, of Danville; daughter, Barbara J. Smith, of Hagerstown, Md., and grandchildren Kimberly Girard and husband, CL, of Prince Frederick, Md., and Caitlyn and William Reid Wachter, of Hagerstown, Md.; a brother, Gregory Peck and wife, Sarah, of Warfordsburg, Pa.; two sisters, Norma J. Strait, of Warfordsburg, Pa., and Ina P. Livingston, of Christ Church, New Zealand; and ten great-grandchildren, Avery, Benjamin, and Mac Jones, Jack and Grace Maloyed, Cooper Jones, Nicholas and Skylar Girard, and Morgan and Shelby Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven D. Wachter; and a grandson, Edward Richard “Ricky” Smith.
Due to COVID concerns, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, with Rev. F. Allan Weatherholt, Jr. officiating. The family will provide flowers.
Memorial donations in Della’s honor may be made to the charity of your choice. All correspondence may be mailed to the family in care of Mary Jones, 194 Hess Hill Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Grove Funeral Home, in Hancock, Md. Online condolences will be accepted at www.grovefh.com
