RISING SUN, MD — Della Faye Smith, age 92, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Born in Marion, VA on February 9, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Belle Ingram Brooks.
Mrs. Smith was a dietitian for Calvert Manor Healthcare Center for 28 years.
Survivors include her children, William C. Bull, Cecilton, MD, Donald L. Bull, Dwayne E. Smith, Gary A. Smith, and Jeff N. Smith, all of Elkton, MD; siblings, Helen Brown, North East, MD, Ellen Stafford, Ruth Kline, both of Elkton, MD, and Anne Hammer, Chestertown, MD; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her loving husbands Edward J. Smith, and Clarence Bull; daughter, Deborah Bull Miklas; and siblings, Carl, Garmen, Jess, Martha, Goldie, Minnie, Elizabeth, and Frank.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, November 1, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
