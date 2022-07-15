COLORA, MD — Delilah Margaret Truslow, age 80, of Colora, MD, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born on December 26, 1941 in Davey, WV to the late Virgil Hastings and Alice (Isom) Brill.
Delilah was a past member of Ladies Auxiliary with the VFW Post 8185. She was a current member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun, MD. Delilah loved bingo, puzzles, fishing, and feeding her animals- outdoor birds, squirrels, and deer. She enjoyed going out to eat and always looked forward to Christmas dinner at Outback Steak House where she took her family. Delilah was a giver and always took care of others. She went above and beyond to help people out and was a very selfless amazing woman.
Delilah is survived by her five children: Debbie Yale and her companion, Tom Dye, Wanda Willard and her husband, Steve, Walt Ragan, Jr. and his wife, DeeAnna, Dean Ragan and his companion, Dawne, and Bobby Truslow and his wife, Kristin; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one on the way; and brother, Donald Brill.
In addition to her parents, Delilah is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Truslow; grandson, Dean Ragan, Jr.; and brother, Fred Hastings.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of life will be at 11:00AM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to "Pushing Pink Elephants" and send in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.