ELKTON — Delbert Ellis Kline, Sr. "Jim", 92 of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in North East, MD, on June 22, 1929, he was the son of the late Delbert Utah Kline and Rebecca (Meekins) Kline. He was the husband of 63 years of the late Betty M. (Barcus) Kline who passed June 28, 2020.
Jim served his country proudly in the U.S. Army spending 18 months in Korea, where he was wounded and awarded the Purple Heart.
He started his career as a plumber working for Elkton Supply Co. After serving in the Korean War he worked for John Koehler as a plumber. He retired after many years of service at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD, working in the maintenance department as a plumber.
He was a member of American Legion Post 15, Elkton, MD. Jim enjoyed attending the Crumpton Auction every Wednesday. He was a people person and loved helping others any way he could, listening to bluegrass music with his friend Harold and enjoyed his children and pets. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife Betty traveling.
Survivors include his son: Jimmy and companion Debbie; and grandson: Tommy Ellington.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his daughter: Debbie; and siblings: Ida Gordon, Francis Kline and Pauline Moore.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.
Interment next to his beloved wife will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
