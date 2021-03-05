ELKTON — Debra R Perkins age 66 of Elkton MD passed peacefully away on February 25. Born August 7 in Wilmington DE. Hometown of Hockessin. Graduated from A.I. Dupont. She was a Seamstress at LASS, as well as working at Outdoors Sports in Northeast. Retired from a job she loved at Cecil County Public Schools as cafeteria worker. She enjoyed time at the beaches, camping, fishing, had a passion for turtles and her favorite Cat Gus.
Proceeded by parents Mary Jane and John H. Wimer, siblings Jerry, Gary, and Mary Ann Pugh.
Survived by husband Raymond Perkins, Children Mary Coates and her husband William, Matthew Perkins and his wife Shannon, granddaughters Ayla Coates and Raegan Perkins, brother John Wimer and loving niece Rose Davalos.
Memorial services will be held after covid is lifted. Contributions made to MATTS Mid-Atlantic Turtle & Tortoise Society in memory of Debbie Perkins.
