RISING SUN — Debra Joyce Beavers, 65 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born in Bainbridge, on January 6, 1954, the daughter of the late Robert and Carolyn (Moorehouse) Cornman.
Debra is survived by one daughter: Dori Lee Sage of Elkton, MD and one son: Michael Channell of North East, MD; 2 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and her siblings.
Services are private.
