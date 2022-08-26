ELKTON, MD — Debra Anne Logan, age 67, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on September 16, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Melvin “Buddy” and Ada Adkins Short.
Debra was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her husband Keith was her “one true love”, and she cherished the rides they took together on their motorcycle. She loved all animals big and small, especially hummingbirds.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Ronald “Keith” Logan; sons, Robert Short (Patty), North East, MD, Thomas Ross, New Albany, IN, Aaron Logan (Kristy), Newark, DE, and Matthew Logan (Sarah), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Austin, Colton, Kendyl, Matthew, and Mason; great-grandson, Jack; and siblings, Jamie Short, Warwick, MD, Brad Logan and Brian Logan, both of Louisville, KY; mother-in-law, Betty Timmons (Ray), and father-in-law, Ronald Logan (Pat), all of Louisville, KY.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation — Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
