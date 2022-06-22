ELKTON, MD — Debra "Debbie" Ann Rich, age 69, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully Monday, June 13, 2022, at Union Hospital with her sister by her side. Born in Marion, VA, on June 1, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Roy M. and M. Evelyn Hutton-Rich.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Sue Rich-Lawson; brother-in-law, Russell "Buddy" Lawson; nephews, Duane, Ron, and Josh Lawson; niece, Shannon Lawson; many special cousins and their families; and canine companion Angel.
A graduate of Elkton High School, Elkton, MD, Debra was the former secretary with the Town of Elkton, for over 20 years.
Debra enjoyed many things including reading, listening to gospel music, trips to the beach, and traveling back to Virginia to visit her family.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions please be made to Hicks Home for Funerals to help cover any cost.
