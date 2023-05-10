ST. GEORGES — Deborah S. “Debbie” Jacobs, age 59, of St. Georges, DE, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after fighting a very courageous battle with AML (Leukemia).
Born in Middletown, DE on September 20, 1963, she was a daughter of the late David and Margie (Crawford) Stradley. Debbie dedicated her career to educating the children of the Cecil County Public Schools for 33 years, until her retirement.
Debbie was very adventurous and always excited to have the opportunity to explore somewhere new. She and her husband traveled internationally to 22 countries and every state in the US, except for one. Debbie especially loved to fly around the US in their classic Cessna 195, visiting friends and making new ones. Most often, she could be found in the kitchen cooking and baking or spending time socializing with her beloved friends. Above all, Debbie cherished her family and friends, and making memories with them. Her genuine kindness and passion for life touched all who were blessed to know her.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, David and Margie Stradley. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, David E. Jacobs; sister, Kathleen Herrmann (Allen) of Potomac, MD; and sister in laws, MaryAnn Graham and Bonnie Jacobs.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in St. Georges Cemetery, Kirkwood-St. Georges Road, St. Georges, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie’s memory to The Delaware 4-H Foundation, 113 Townsend Hall, 531 South College Ave, Newark, DE 19716 or to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
