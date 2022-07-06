RISING SUN, MD — Deborah "Debbie" Ann Lambert, of Rising Sun, MD, age 71 passed away suddenly Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born in Havre de Grace, MD on February 2, 1951, to the late Richard Cameron Harris and Madolyn Louise (Cox) Harris.
Debbie was a 1969 graduate of Rising Sun High School. She retired from Fleming Foods and most recently, due to illness, from her longtime job as a cashier at Benjamin's Store Inc. Debbie loved her customers, whom she had a special relationship with. They will miss her dearly. Debbie will be remembered for her infectious personality, love of live music and the need to take pictures at every event to document the occasion. Debbie was a devoted fan and follower of Conway Twitty and Leon Smith (and his various bands) for many years. She was also an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan. A collector of various items, she especially loved her dragonfly collection, Orioles and Ravens memorabilia, and many items from Leon's music career. Debbie was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping at local businesses and eating at the local restaurants in Cecil County. She was very patriotic and especially loved her small hometown of Rising Sun, MD.
Debbie is survived by her son, Richard "Timmy" Lambert; two grandchildren: Hannah Marie and Madolyn Sophia; two great-grandchildren: Ryan and Bethann; sister, Roxanne Farmer and her husband, Chris; brother R. Lynn Harris; two nephews: CJ Farmer and Mike Harris, his wife Candace and their daughter, Willow; beloved aunt, Evelyn White, beloved cousins: Susan Montgomery and Juanita White; numerous extended family members; along with some very special friends: Sharon Van Culin, Patsy Lovelace, Sarah Ellis, Lynda McCoy White and Connie Smith.
In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alexis Lee Huey Lambert.
A celebration of Debbie's life will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. Burial will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
