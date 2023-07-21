NORTH EAST — Deborah L. Finucan (Mitchell), 62, of North East, MD passed away on Thursday, July 13th, 2023, after a long battle with Gliosarcoma. Born in Elkton, MD on June 13, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Bana Mitchell and Helen Cline.
She was passionate about photography; loved going to the beach, traveling, dancing, gardening, hiking, painting, drawing, riding her motorcycle and spending time with her children and family. She was very adventurous and will be remembered as a very nurturing, selfless, amazing mom, and best friend to many.
Debbie is survived by her children, Jeremy (Tyler) Scarberry, North East and Skyler Finucan, Aberdeen, MD; siblings, James Mitchell, Ormond Beach, FL, Earl Wayne Mitchell, Newark, DE, Donna Alexander, Newark, DE, and Hope Mitchell-Wade (Sean), Elkton; and her grand-dogs, Annie Mae, Bane, and Winston.
In addition to her parents, Debbie was proceeded in death by her brother, Gary Mitchell.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 P.M., Friday, July 21, 2023, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cecil College Foundation in care of Hicks Home for Funerals at the above address.
