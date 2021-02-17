ELKTON — Deborah Jean Ewing, 69 of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Ridley Park, PA, on January 6, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Herbert N. and Marian (Henderson) Steiner.
Debbie retired from Cecil County Public Schools, working as the Head Custodian at Cherry Hill Middle School for many years.
She was a member of Haven Community Church, North East, MD. In her spare time, she enjoyed walking, especially in the North East Park. Debbie loved sending time with her family and friends, as well as her two fur babies: Toby & Bella.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years: Danny Lee Ewing; twin sons: Danny L. Ewing (Jessica) of Charlestown, MD and the late Donny H. Ewing; 2 brothers: Herbert Steiner (Brenda) of Glenolden, PA and the late Steven Steiner; 2 sisters: Sandra Wynn (Bob) of Winter Park, FL and Linda Klein (Frank) of Warrington, PA; 5 grandchildren: Dylan J Ewing, Devin C. Ewing, Logan M Ewing, Zoe Mae Ewing and Gavin W Ewing; and 2 great grandchildren: Jamison and MaKenna Ewing.
We take comfort in knowing that she and Donny have been reunited.
Debbie’s Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
